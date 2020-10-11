Delaware Tech Thankful for Continued Support of Its Gourmet Gala

Every October, members of the Delaware Tech Terry Campus community and the campus Development Council look forward to hosting the Gourmet Gala. The gala is the premier fundraising event for student success on the Terry Campus, with proceeds enhancing the ability to offer educational opportunities and activities, scholarships, and additional financial assistance to students.

For the past 16 years, guests attending the black tie-optional event have enjoyed specialty food and beverages from the area’s finest restaurants, breweries, vintners, and distillers, as well as live entertainment and a silent auction.

This year, however, due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the College’s commitment to keeping everyone safe, the decision has been made to cancel the Gourmet Gala. This cancellation is disappointing, but please know that plans are being made for a return trip to the Mediterranean at next year’s gala on October 16, 2021.

Even though we will not be enjoying an evening together in 2020 and are therefore unable to thank in person the patrons, food and beverage providers, and sponsors who support the gala, we would still like them to be recognized.

In addition to the generosity of the numerous local restaurants that donate their time, talent and delicious cuisine to the gala, we have been fortunate for the continued financial support of the following businesses, organizations, and individuals:

Del-One Federal Credit Union, Bayhealth Medical Center, Col. George Chabbott, Delmarva Power, Advantech, Pratt Insurance, Chesapeake Utilities, Mark & Charlotte Brainard, Delaware Electric Cooperative, Delaware State News, Richard Y. Johnson & Son, Roy Klein Education Foundation, Dover Capital City Rotary, Wilmington University, Discover, Barbara & Hank Ridgely, Chick’s Harness & Supply, and George & Lynch.

Thank you all for the dedication and commitment you have long shown the Gourmet Gala – we are truly appreciative, as are our students who benefit from your generosity.

Although this year’s event will not be held, the Gourmet Gala remains the most significant fundraising event for students on the Terry Campus, so we hope there is consideration to continue supporting its cause. For information on donation opportunities, please visit go.dtcc.edu/gourmetgala or contact Margaux Azzanesi at margaux.azzanesi@dtcc.edu or (302) 857-1122.

For additional information on Delaware Technical Community College, please visit dtcc.edu.