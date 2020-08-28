Easterseals Teletherapy is a Win for Families

Blaire Marie tilted her head, smiled and let out a giggle when she saw her Easterseals occupational therapist on the screen for the first time. She is used to meeting with her in person weekly at daycare. When the virus sweeping the nation caused many of Easterseals services to shut down, the therapists jumped into action. Shortly after, Blaire Marie and her therapist were reunited, through a screen, during Teletherapy. Blaire Marie greeted her therapist with a “Hey,” her favorite word these days.

“I can’t speak highly enough about the Easterseals team,” Stacey, Blaire Marie’s mom, says. “I like Teletherapy because I feel like the therapist is instructing me. It helps me understand more about what they are working on together. I like the interaction I have with her therapist. I come with questions and she has the solutions.”

Blaire Marie, who was born three months early and later diagnosed with cerebral palsy, has been receiving occupational therapy with Easterseals for seven months. When she started, she was not able to sit up, was not reaching for toys or clapping. In a short amount of time, Blaire Marie has mastered many of her goals.

“When we received her diagnosis, I was scared because I did not know what was to come,” Stacey says. “When we started with Easterseals, the therapist started pointing out all the positive things I did not notice. She made me turn my thoughts around. She reminds me how smart Blaire Marie is and that she is a bright light in the room.”

A trusted provider of children’s therapy services for more than 70 years, Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore specializes in treating children ages birth through eighteen years with a variety of challenges. Easterseals specializes in meeting the needs of children and their families through creative, playful activities that go beyond traditional services.

In just one month of Blaire Marie receiving Teletherapy. Stacey and, Blaire Marie’s dad, Chris, saw an incredible amount of growth. They noticed Blaire Marie’s ability to hold herself up with more core strength and is also helping to feed herself – even if it gets messy sometimes.

“Celebrate what seem like the small milestones to others that are big milestones for your child. Celebrate the positive and the blessings,” Stacey says. “Don’t focus on what they can’t do. Focus on what they can do and celebrate that.” Chris adds, “I know Blaire Marie will surprise us with her abilities. Stay positive!”

Hundreds of children each year receive physical, speech and occupational therapy at the Easterseals Children’s Therapy Center in Dover. Easterseals plays a critical role in providing needed therapy for children with a variety of disabilities, short or long term. Children with and without disabilities will find the highest quality services designed to meet their individual needs. Easterseals participants need your help now more than ever as they recover from effects of the Coronavirus. For more information about Easterseals Children’s Therapy services call 800-677-3800.

Please visit our website and see all of our services for people of all ages and abilities: www.de.easterseals.com.