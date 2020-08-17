Easterseals to host virtual caregiver conference

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore and the Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities (DSAAPD) are hosting the 10th annual Easterseals Caregiver Conference. This year’s event will be VIRTUAL, held August 24-28. To see the full agenda for the week, go to www.tinyurl.com/2020CGAgenda. To register call 302-221-2087 or visit www.tinyurl.com/2020CGCon. This is a FREE event.

With the generous support of Highmark Delaware, Easterseals is excited to introduce this year’s Keynote Speaker, Barry J. Jacobs, PsyD. Jacobs is a clinical psychologist and family therapist. With a passion for enhancing support for family caregivers, he has authored several books and articles, as well as presented nationally and internationally. He also appeared on the Dr. Phil Show in 2017 as a caregiving expert.

The theme of this year’s event is “Caregiving: Thriving not just Surviving”. The topics are pertinent for caregivers caring for loved ones of all ages. Although virtual, caregivers will be able to connect with and learn from other caregivers. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick up a conference bag on Friday at Easterseals (61 Corporate Circle, New Castle). The bags will be filled with information from aging and disability experts and community organizations, including a caregiver book generously supported by WSFS Bank. Caregivers are invited to register for the FREE week of caregiving resources.

“We are excited for this year’s Caregiver Conference that puts the attention on the caregiver. So much of caregivers’ focus is on their loved one. The conference is a nice way to turn that focus toward the caregiver to make sure they have the tools they need,” Kenan Sklenar, President/CEO of Easterseals, said. “Easterseals is proud to have innovative ways to continue to offer this much needed conference virtually to families who do the great work of caring for their loved ones every day.”

The Caregiver Conference is one example of the ongoing partnership between Easterseals and DSAAPD to address the growing needs of Delaware caregivers. In addition, the Easterseals Community Outreach Program offers resources and support to caregivers through its many programs including: The Caregiver Resource Center, Lifespan Respite grants, FYI Assistive Technology Financing program and the assistive technology demonstration center.

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.