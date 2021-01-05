Give a gift that makes a difference

As 2021 begins, hope is on the horizon. In perhaps one of the most challenging periods in recent history, Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity looks forward to a new year of rebuilding and new beginnings. We sympathize with the hardships our great community has faced and will continue to search for ways to support those in need in the new year.

CDHFH, like many small businesses and non-profits, has endured significant financial hardships while we continued to build homes for low income families in Kent County. Construction costs have nearly doubled and combined with multiple closures of our ReStore we are facing a deficit of nearly $300K. YOU CAN HELP THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.

Affordable homeownership will remain critical in 2021 and we have partnered with eight additional families that desperately need a place to call home. With restrictions on almost everything we do, fundraising has been one of our greatest challenges during the pandemic. We hope you will consider brightening the future for one of our future homeowners by donating today.

Michelle Johnson and her children raised the front wall of their future home just a few months ago. During her speech she said, “I am excited and humbled by this experience because it is a long time coming. I am the first one in my family to purchase a home!” Generational impact like this is only possible through your support.

During this holiday season, CDHFH asks that you consider giving a gift that truly makes a difference. Help those like the Johnson Family achieve their lifelong dreams of affordable homeownership by making a donation- no matter how small. We at CDHFH will continue to pave the way for future homeowners seeking to build strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. We hope you will consider being a part that dream too.

Please visit our website, centraldelawarehabitat.org/donate to donate online. We wish all our Kent County neighbors a peaceful and joyous holiday season but most importantly, a safe and prosperous 2021.