Nominate your favorite business to be one of the Stars of Delaware

Samuel C. Burrows, founder of Sambo’s Tavern, was featured on the front page of the 1995 special supplement announcing the inaugural winners of the Stars of Delaware. Sambo’s took home the prize for Best Crabs. That first Readers’ Poll included fewer than 70 categories.

The Stars Are Returning to Delaware!

After more than a decade-long hiatus, the Delaware State News Readers’ Poll – Stars of Delaware is making a comeback! State News publisher Darel LaPrade announced the news to the Delaware State News team, “The start of a new decade is the perfect time to bring back this local favorite to our readers. The Stars of Delaware was very popular with readers and businesses alike. In fact, you can still find the certificates on the walls of many of the businesses throughout Downstate Delaware.”

This new version of the Stars of Delaware will have three parts: a nomination phase, a voting phase and then the announcement of the winners in a keepsake booklet available in the Delaware State News and online. Readers can nominate and vote with an easy-to-use online form or, if you prefer a paper ballot, it’s available in the paper every Wednesday during the both the nominating and voting phases. The online ballot can be found at DelawareStateNews.net under the “Contests” link at the top of the page.

There is no limit on the number of times that one individual can fill out the nomination form. Plus, businesses and organizations can be nominated in more than one of the 180+ categories. Nominations can be made through Saturday, March 7.

Then, the voting phase starts on Sunday, March 15 with the top nominees appearing on the ballot. Like with the nominating phase, readers can vote repeatedly for their favorite businesses listed on the voting ballot. Voting closes on Saturday, April 4, and the keepsake booklet will announce the winners in the Sunday, May 31 edition of the Delaware State News.

Delaware State News advertising director Konrad La Prade also shares in the excitement of the Stars of Delaware, “As we planned for the year ahead, bringing back the Stars of Delaware for 2020 was an easy decision. Few programs have generated the feedback from our readers and advertisers that Stars did, and I can’t wait for our business partners to see the improvements we have made in the program. We have planned something that will truly honor our business partners.”

All nominations and voting for the Stars of Delaware can be done here.