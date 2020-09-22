Rebuilding hope in the Kent County community

Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, like most non-profits, is affected tremendously by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In March of this year, we had to close our organization’s doors for more than two months to abide by Governor Carney’s stay at home order and now, as we reach the fall of 2020, we are still currently seeing effects of uncertainty of these unprecedented times. As a non-profit we rely heavily on donations, fundraising efforts, and our ReStore to allow us to support our partner families and be able to build affordable homes in Kent County. The pandemic has caused us to adapt to this new state of living, while also facing the challenge of lost revenue.

In our efforts of rebuilding, we have moved all our fundraising events to a virtual platform to ensure the safety of our supporters. Our Third Annual Chair-ity Ball, which is normally an in-person black tie event, is now a night of exclusive online auctions that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Baskets for this event are donated by local businesses in our community, who are also facing the struggle of rebuilding after quarantine.

Events are not the only aspect of CDHFH that may look different this year. In response to Governor Carney’s Phase Plan and guidance from Habitat for Humanity International, we have limited our volunteer program for the rest of 2020. We are only allowing local, regular volunteers to work on our sites and at a limited capacity. This is a big impact for us, as individual volunteers and volunteer groups make up 85% of our labor for building our homes. This saves us, on average, $350 per volunteer that works on our sites for at least seven hours. Habitat for Humanity International has extended their policies on limited volunteerism until the end of 2021. This will affect construction and ReStore volunteers.

Our ReStore is our affiliate’s biggest fundraiser. All the net income from our ReStore goes directly into building our homes. When we had to shut our doors during quarantine, we lost about 25% of our projected income for 2020. This puts a strain on our mission to provide affordable housing for Kent County residents and revitalizing our community. By adapting our ReStore, we have added an online store and improved our inventory to accommodate and attract more customers.

We continue to evolve as uncertainty is still very present in our everyday lives. Our partner families are our priority. We are extremely grateful to those that support our mission and allow us to provide for our community. If you are interested in donating to Central Delaware Habitat for Humanity, please visit www.centraldelawarehabitat.org.