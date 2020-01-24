Six Ways the Central Delaware Chamber Home & Garden Expo Can Give You Home Ideas

Looking to build the home of your dreams or looking to refresh your current home or yard? We’ve got really good news for you.

On February 21 and 22, the Central Delaware Chamber will bring to you – The 2020 Home and Garden Expo at Harrington Raceway & Casino.

Consider how the Home & Garden Expo can benefit you:

1. Meet Home and Garden Vendors of Every Kind

Meet companies providing a wide array of services – builders, roofers, real estate agents, electricians, landscapers, mortgage brokers and more. Find people who can renovate your kitchen or bathroom, build you a pool or sunroom, fix your gutters, install siding and more. If you can imagine a service, it will be there, and many of them will offer takeaways and goodies.

2. You Have Questions? Here are the Answers

The people who sell, install and build know the answers to your home improvement and garden questions. The Expo will have experts on hand for financing and tax savings, solar roofing, interior decorating, landscaping and more. Bring your questions and get them answered by the experts so you can master your next home or yard renovation project.

3. Two Full Days of Exhibits

The Home & Garden Expo is designed for your busy schedule. For your convenience, the Expo covers two full days, a weekday and a weekend. Visit anytime from noon to 8 p.m. Friday or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and it’s free to attend.

4. Discover the Latest Innovations

If you haven’t renovated in a few years, you might be surprised at advances being made. Exhibitors will present the latest innovations and options to help you plan your project, whether it’s a new bathroom or kitchen, windows and doors or a bright new coat of paint. Informative demonstrations will allow you to see the products and services in action, to better gauge what might be right for your home.

5. Get Inspired

Maybe you know your home needs some updating but you aren’t sure what or where to start. Come to the Expo and look around, chat with exhibitors and pick up promotional material. They can inspire new ideas and let you see how dramatic the improvement can be.

6. There Are Prizes!

Some attendees are going to win door prizes, gift cards for services from exhibitors, and prize wheel drawings. It might as well be you. But you don’t win if you don’t attend. Think about it: the Expo is free and you might take home free stuff.

The Central Delaware Home & Garden Expo is brought to you by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Bright Side, Delaware State News, OnQ Financial, Snow’s Painting, and Dover Tents and Events. No registration necessary – just come on in! For more information, visit CDCC.net/HomeShow/.

