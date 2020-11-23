Additional support available to small businesses



DOVER — More small businesses will have help in applying for DE Relief Grants through a new relationship between the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce.

The two organizations have formed a partnership under which the chamber will assist small businesses in applying for DE Relief Grants, a key economic relief program administered by the Division of Small Business.

Through Nov. 12, 1,904 applicants had accepted and/or been approved for more than $61 million in grants, with requests for another $31.2 million undergoing the review process.

The median grant award has been a little more than $20,000. The typical recipient had a median annual 2019 gross revenue of just under $500,000.

Applications for the current round of grants are due by Dec. 4, which provides time for all applications to be reviewed and funds to be dispersed prior to the end of the year.

Information about DE Relief Grants can be found online at delbiz.com/relief including an extensive Q&A document, demonstration videos and a full explanation of eligible expenses.

Business owners interested in assistance from the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce can email the Chamber at email@debcc.org or call 302-709-1708.