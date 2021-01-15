ALDI grocery coming to Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH — An ALDI grocery store is coming to Rehoboth Beach, the company confirmed this week.



“We are excited to confirm we are planning to open our first ALDI store in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” said Jeff Baehr, vice president of ALDI’s Frederick, Maryland, division.



No projected opening date was disclosed, and Mr. Baehr said more specific information would be provided in the future.



ALDI currently has stores in Dover, Camden, Smyrna and Middletown, along with Salisbury, Maryland. According to its website, the chain now has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states with more than 25,000 employees. The first ALDI store opened in Germany in 1961, and the company is now headquartered in Batavia, Illinois.