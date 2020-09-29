Annual Community Expo/Business Mixer rescheduled



MILFORD — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford Community Expo originally scheduled for March 2020, has been rescheduled. The Community Expo and Business Mixer will be on Thursday Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The ninth annual Expo/Business Mixer will take place, for the first time, at the Elks Lodge located at 18951 Elks Lodge Rd, Milford. This year’s event will feature 30+ business and organizations. This is a free community event. COVID-19 Rules & Regulations will be in effect, attendees must wear a mask, sanitize stations will be at the entrance & exit, and each vendor will have hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be observed.

For more information, contact Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford Administrative Assistant, Susie Avalos at 422-3344 or milford@milfordchamber.com.