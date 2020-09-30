Annual Community Expo/Business Mixer set for Oct. 29

MILFORD — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford Community Expo will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 29.

The ninth annual Expo/Business Mixer will take place, for the first time, at the Elks Lodge located at 18951 Elks Lodge Rd, Milford.

This year’s event, originally scheduled for March, will feature 30+ business and organizations. Admission is free.

COVID-19 Rules & Regulations will be in effect, attendees must wear a mask, sanitize stations will be at the entrance and exit, and each vendor will have hand sanitizer. Social distancing will be observed.

For more information, contact Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford Administrative Assistant, Susie Avalos at 422-3344 or milford@milfordchamber.com.

