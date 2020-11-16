Artesian Water Company employee recognized



NEWARK — American Water Works Association has awarded their Operator of the Year Award to Jeff Price, manager of Artesian’s Southern Delaware Water Operations. This award is given “based upon Health Department standards for excellence in operation and maintenance” according to the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA.

Mr. Price has been a certified licensed water operator by the state of Delaware for over 25 years. In his current position, Mr. Price oversees 21 treatment plants that provide water to over 35,000 customers. Under his leadership Artesian’s Southern Delaware Water Operations department has expanded from South Bethany to Selbyville, Frankford, and Dagsboroe.

Fellow colleague, Rob Penman, Director of Operations Administration and current Chair of the Chesapeake Section of the AWWA, presented the award.