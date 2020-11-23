AT&T expands Mobile Broadband network in state



AT&T continues to invest in Delaware, giving FirstNet subscribers and other customers in the First State another boost in mobile broadband connectivity.

In Kent County, AT&T turned on a new site in the town of Hartly that provides coverage along the border between Delaware and Maryland, as well as along Del. 44 and Del. 11.

Another new site in Kent County will cover the towns of Staytonville, Oakley, and Farmington, as well as U.S. 13 between Farmington and Greenwood. A new site in Seaford, Sussex County, will improve coverage along U.S. 13 and Seaford Road (Alternate Route 13), as well as surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

In addition, a new site north of Smyrna in New Castle County will improve coverage along Del. 1 and U.S. 13. The new sites benefit public safety and first responders on FirstNet – public safety’s dedicated communications platform.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority.