Becker Morgan Group named a top firm in 2020



DOVER — Architectural Record ranked Becker Morgan Group in the top 300 architectural firms nationwide for 2020.

Becker Morgan Group has ranked in the top 300 firms for the last five years. Projects that lead to the ranking include TidalHealth McCready Free Standing Medical Facility, University of North Carolina Wilmington Film Studies, and Delaware State Police Troop 7.

Becker Morgan Group provides comprehensive Architecture & Engineering services with offices in Delaware, Maryland, and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.beckermorgan.com.