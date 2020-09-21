Becker Morgan public safety studio awarded 3 projects



Becker Morgan Group’s public safety studio was awarded three fire station projects for two longstanding clients: The City of Dover, Delaware, and the City of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The public safety studio is led by firm principal, Ernie Olds, AIA, and has completed over 100 projects, totaling approximately 1 million square feet in size and valued at nearly $200 million.

The firm’s relationship with the Dover Fire Department began in the early 2000s with the renovation of their Robbins Hose Company and department headquarters. The initial project included the demolition and replacement of four apparatus bays and a second story addition. The remaining structure was completely updated, creating a 14,000-square feet facility for the City of Dover.

As the city’s needs continue to evolve, Becker Morgan Group was awarded two renovation and addition projects in 2020 to create space for additional sleeping bunks and office space at the department’s Station No. 1 and Station No. 2 facilities.

In 2012 Becker Morgan Group was hired by the City of Wilmington, North Carolina, to design a 14,500-square-foot LEED Certified fire station. Since the successful completion of Station No. 3, the firm has completed the design of Station No. 5 and conducted a feasibility study for the department’s anticipated Station No. 6. After a formal submittal of qualifications and vetting process, Becker Morgan Group was selected to lead the design of the City of Wilmington’s new Station No. 6 in April of 2020.