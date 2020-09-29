Bigelow joins Thompson Island Brewing Company



REHOBOTH BEACH — Lauren Bigelow has joined Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, one of SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants in Sussex County.

Ms. Bigelow, who has a craft beer background, will handle marketing and events for the brewpub, which is located on Route 1 at the entrance to downtown Rehoboth Beach.

The Annapolis native previously worked at two Delaware breweries.

“Lauren brings so much skill and experience to the team,” said Matt Patton, director of operations, who oversees the beer program for SoDel Concepts. “Her diverse background demonstrates her interest in continually learning about a variety of subjects.”

Ms. Bigelow lives in Milford with her husband and dogs Taco and Minion.