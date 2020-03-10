Bridgeville business to be featured on ‘Shark Tank’

BRIDGEVILLE — ABC’s “Shark Tank” will feature The Frozen Farmer from Bridgeville March 27 at 8 p.m.

The Frozen Farmer’s Katey Evans dives into the tank on the 11th season of “Shark Tank” to pitch a line of super premium ice cream, dairy-free, gluten-free, and fat-free sorbet, along with “nice cream,” a unique blend of ice cream and sorbet.

“Ever since we opened The Frozen Farmer four years ago, our customers have suggested we pitch our business to ‘Shark Tank,’ said Ms. Evans, co-founder of The Frozen Farmer. She followed the advice after Bethenny Frankel, founder of Skinnygirl lifestyle brand, sent a video encouraging her to reach out to the show. Ms. Evans attended an open casting call and learned that she had been selected.

The show gives budding entrepreneurs a chance to bring their dreams to fruition. “We landed a spot because the show producers saw the value and quality of our products and flavors,” said Ms. Evans. “It’s been a really exciting year going through the casting and filming process.”

All products are made from local ingredients, including those from the fields of her family’s third-generation farm, Evans Farm, on Route 404 in Bridgeville. In fact, the idea for The Frozen Farmer came from the farm. “More than 20 percent of the fruits and veggies in America don’t make it off the farm because they aren’t perfect enough for the grocery store shelves, resulting in billions of pounds of waste annually,” said Ms. Evans.

And with their main customers being grocery stores, this meant a major loss of profit.

Ms. Evans, along with her husband Kevin and her mother, Jo Ellen Algier, created a product line that contributes to cutting food waste and creates a value-added product.

In addition to a roadside creamery, The Frozen Farmer’s products are in nearly 200 grocery stores throughout the region, including Giant Foods, ShopRite and Redner’s Warehouse Markets, and in more than a dozen local restaurants.

“We’ve poured our hearts into this business that is truly the legacy of our family farm,” said Ms. Evans. “It’s is an exciting moment not just for our business and our family, but our whole community.”