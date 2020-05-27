Businesses urged to revisit insurance needs

DOVER — As phased reopenings begin, the Delaware Department of Insurance is sharing reminders with business owners regarding important measures to take.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro recommends that businesses revisit their insurance plans in order to verify that they remain active and account for any changes that occurred due to COVID-19 related closures and economic impacts.

Last week, the Delaware Division of Small Business, in association with the Division of Public Health, announced COVID-19 consumer protection standards. This voluntary self-reporting program offers a checklist of safety precautions and a public-facing window cling for participants. It is important to note that this program is not related to the Delaware Department of Insurance Workplace Safety Program. Participants in the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Standards will not receive the workers’ compensation insurance discounts that are available in the Department of Insurance Workplace Safety Program.

Additional guidance for businesses is available on the Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 website, including industry-specific information for retail businesses, restaurants, transportation companies, construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and more, as well as content in multiple languages.