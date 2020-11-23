Certain business tax returns must be filed online



DOVER — Beginning in January, the Delaware Division of Revenue will require certain business tax returns — including most gross receipts tax, excise tax and withholding tax forms — to be filed electronically. Payments for these taxes must also be made electronically.

For information and updates regarding the Taxpayer Portal, visit bit.ly/3lMh9fb. Any questions or concerns regarding how to file returns or make electronic payments may be directed to dor_publicservice@delaware.gov or dor_businesstax@delaware.gov. Answers to most general questions can be found in DOR’s Technical Information Memorandum on electronic filing requirements at de.gov/modefile.

DOR expects to launch a new taxpayer portal before the end of the year.