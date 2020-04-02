Chesapeake Utilities responds to COVID-19 with donation

DOVER — Chesapeake Utilities Corporation announced on Thursday that it will donate $200,000 to support response and relief organizations assisting communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced a special one-time grant from its SHARING program for customers economically impacted by the spread of the coronavirus. The SHARING program is a nonprofit organization assisting natural gas and propane gas customers living on the Delmarva Peninsula who need financial assistance to pay their gas and propane bills.

“At Chesapeake Utilities, we care about the communities we serve, and we recognize the personal impact and uncertainty the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had on our customers,” said Jeff Householder, president and chief executive officer for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. “Our new COVID-19 SHARING grant helps customers facing financial hardships. These donations will help support organizations such as Feeding America, United Way and The Salvation Army as they provide food assistance, financial resources and address short-term and long-term community needs.”

Chesapeake Utilities has taken several steps to assist its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To minimize potential financial hardships, the company’s regulated businesses suspended service disconnections and waived late payment fees until at least May 1. As a reminder to customers, the company provides alternate payment options such as pay by mail, online, over the phone and through various retail cash payment locations.

The company’s subsidiary, Florida Public Utilities Company (FPU), offers special payment schedules for customers who need assistance paying their bills. In addition, FPU’s Budget Billing program allows customers to manage their monthly energy costs by averaging payments over a 12-month period.