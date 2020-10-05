Chesapeake Utility employees on local boards



DOVER — Chesapeake Utilities Corporation announced today the company’s continued emphasis on serving its communities by partnering with organizations committed to developing young people and focusing on supporting a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Autumn Chalabala, director of Business Operations at Chesapeake Utilities, is a member of the Board of Directors for the Greater Dover Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, and Dean Holden, manager of Business Development and Sales for Chesapeake Utilities, is a member of the Board of Trustees for The Nature Conservancy in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

“Our company has a long history of partnering with these two great organizations. Autumn and Dean have both demonstrated a willingness to be involved with our communities throughout their careers, and their experiences serve them well in these roles,” said Shane Breakie, vice president of Chesapeake Utilities. “While we are unable to gather and volunteer in traditional ways at this time, we look forward to doing so when it is determined that we can safely gather in-person again.”

“The Nature Conservancy in Delaware is grateful for Chesapeake Utilities’ long-time support of our conservation mission, and Dean Holden has been a welcome member of our Board of Trustees,” said Lori Brennan, executive director of The Nature Conservancy. “Dean brings a wealth of experience, and I’m confident he will continue the legacy of strong leadership that our board has provided.”

“We are very fortunate to have Autumn as an invaluable member of our Board of Directors,” said James Collins, chairman, Greater Dover Boys & Girls Clubs. “Among her many contributions, she was instrumental in supporting the kids this year through her work on a coat drive, building beautiful baskets for auction and working tirelessly on our largest FUNdraiser, Dancing with the Delaware Stars. We greatly appreciate her passion for the kids in our community!”

In addition, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Executive Vice President and General Counsel Jim Moriarty is beginning his fourth year as a member of the Board of Directors at the Pauline F. and W. David Robbins Family YMCA in Cambridge, Maryland.