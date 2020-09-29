Community Bank donates $3,000 to Harry K Foundation



LEWES — Community Bank Delaware presented President & Founder Harry Keswani with $3,000 in support of the Harry K Foundation. The program is to help address childhood hunger in Delaware.

Community Bank Delaware’s sponsorship of the Harry K Foundation allows an opportunity for the Foundation to focus and work with the Delaware Food Bank to support and institute school pantries throughout Delaware. This is the seventh year Community Bank Delaware has supported the Harry K. Foundation.

