Community Bank of Delaware donates $1,500 to CAPE

LEWES — Community Bank Delaware donated $1,500 to the CAPE Community Fund. The fund facilitates short-term financial and in-kind support to residents of the Cape Henlopen School District who are in need, due to unexpected catastrophic circumstances.

President Wm. Jack Riddle noted, “We are pleased to partner and contribute to the CAPE Community Funds to support and improve the lives of citizens of Sussex County.”

Recognizing a need of a classmate suffering from a prolonged illness, the Lewes High School Class of 1969 came together to raise funds to assist their former classmate. As a result, they became aware of even greater need for assistance in times of crisis within the local community. This led to the formation of the Cape Community Fund. For more information about CAPE Community Fund please call 302-645-5100.

For more information about Community Bank of Delaware visit communitybankdelaware.com, call 302-226-3333, or stop by their main location at 16982 Kings Highway in Lewes or their Rehoboth Beach office located at 36993 Rehoboth Avenue Ext.