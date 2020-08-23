Counting House to host Hot Diggity Dog Day Wednesday

GEORGETOWN – Hot dogs, the dogs days of August and National Dog Day will come together at The Counting House Restaurant & Pub Wednesday for an event that will benefit the Brandywine Valley SPCA and the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce.

Hot Diggity Dog Day at The Counting House on The Circle in Georgetown will feature an adoption/fundraiser by the Brandywine Valley SPCA, a silent auction by the Greater Georgetown Chamber, live music provided by Josh Pryor and food – specialty hot dogs for people and doggie “ice cream” for canines.

This outside event will run from 1 to 4 p.m.

Bill Clifton, The Counting House co-owner and chef, said the idea is a way “to grab people’s attention, market ourselves, the town of Georgetown and do things for community outreach as well,” especially in difficult times during COVID-19 pandemic.

“The chamber provides a lot of great services for the town of Georgetown, and the SPCA, that is a great organization as well,” said Mr. Clifton. “Everybody is having trouble. Sussex County, and Georgetown being the center of Sussex County, we want to be able to help out as many people as we possibly can, and at the same time it draws attention to the restaurant, too. So, hopefully more people will want to hold events and small gatherings to raise awareness for whatever their cause may be.”

Dogs are obviously welcome at Hot Diggity Dog Day but leashes are required. Masks and proper social distancing are required for canines’ human companions per the public health protocol during the pandemic.

“Brandywine will have dogs there for adoption but they (Counting House) are encouraging people who come out to bring their dogs along as well and make it a fun afternoon,” said Brandywine Valley SPCA spokeswoman Linda Torelli.

BVSPCA will be bringing about a half-dozen dogs, with a mix of puppies and adult dogs.

“Our folks will be onsite to talk about adoption and volunteering, as well as services for the community like low-cost vet care and our pet food pantry,” said Ms. Torelli.

The Counting House culinary staff has cooked up ideas for specialty hot dogs. The list includes: a reuben-style dog; Coney Island dog, Chicago dog, pulled pork hot dog, and a Korean short rib hot dog with kimchi.

A portion of all hot dog sales will go to the BVSPCA, along with a portion of beer sales, Mr. Clifton said.

For canines, The Counting House is making doggie “ice cream,” with peanut butter and bananas. All proceeds from ice cream sales will go to the BVSPCA.

Aug. 26 – National Dog Day – is the day of the year reserved to celebrate all dogs of every breed and mix. Its mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, and provide safety and comfort

National Dog Day was founded in 2004 by Pet & Family Lifestyle Expert and animal advocate, Colleen Paige, also the founder of National Puppy Day, National Mutt Day and National Cat Day and many more philanthropic days to bring attention to the plight of animals and encourage adoption.

The significance of Aug. 26 is it is the date that Ms. Paige’s family adopted her first dog “Sheltie” when she was 10 years old.