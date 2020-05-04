Davis, Bowen & Friedel names two new associates

MILFORD — Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. recently announced that Christopher D. Waters, P.L.S. and Clifton D. Mumford, P.E. have become associates with the firm.

As a certified professional land surveyor in both Maryland and Delaware, Mr. Waters comes with more than two decades of experience, beginning his surveying career in 1987, with Andrews Miller & Associates — a firm which would later merge with DBF in 2007.

Joining Mr. Waters in the promotion to associate status is Clifton D. Mumford, P.E. Mr. Mumford has a Bachelor of Applied Sciences from the University of Delaware and is based out of DBF’s Milford office.