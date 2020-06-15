Del Tech receives grant from J.P. Morgan Chase

WILMINGTON — JPMorgan Chase has committed $300,000 to Delaware Tech to support students, staff, and faculty during the Covid-19 pandemic. The emergency funds will assist Delaware Tech students who are now learning in an online environment stay enrolled and continue to receive high-quality education.

Through this new commitment, Delaware Tech will make laptops and Chromebooks available to students in need who are enrolled in credit and short-term certificate programs, allowing them to successfully complete online work.

JPMorgan Chase’s support will also allow for 38 Delaware Tech faculty members to attend a two-week “virtual boot camp” professional development session with the College’s Center for Creative Instruction and Technology to learn how to develop online master courses to optimize student learning and engagement. Other professional development opportunities for faculty to learn how to best deliver online courses will also be funded by the grant.

To help students gain employment during challenging times, the grant will include a virtual career fair for Delaware Tech students and alumni, with emphasis on the healthcare and education fields. Alumni experiencing unemployment will also be able to access career counseling and job placement services through the grant.