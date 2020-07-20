Delaware announces extended unemployment benefits

WILMINGTON — The Delaware Department of Labor announced Monday the state has begun offering the extended unemployment benefits for individuals whose benefits have run out.

Under federal and state law, the extended unemployment benefits program offers up to an additional 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment payments and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation assistance.

Once those benefits end, the Department of Labor will issue written notification to all individuals who are eligible to apply for extended benefits.

The weekly amount under the program is the same as the sum received for regular unemployment compensation. In addition, those eligible for extended benefits will receive an additional $600 from the federal government but only through Saturday.

All eligible claimants receive written notification from the department that specifies they can apply over the phone by calling the Unemployment TeleBenefits Hotline at 800-794-3032, calling 302-761-6576 or visiting ui.delawareworks.com.

Delaware is eligible for the extension because its most recent insured unemployment rate was so high due to COVID-19. The state’s jobless rate last month was 12.5%.

Although the work search requirements under state law have been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, state law has enhanced work search mandates for extended benefits that will take effect whenever the requirements are reinstituted.