Delaware Electric Co-op votes to drop rates for customers

DOVER – Customers who receive their electricity from Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) got some good news on Wednesday night.

DEC’s board of directors approved a rate decrease for all 102,000 of its members as, beginning on June 1, rates for those served by DEC will fall by four percent, a reduction that will save its customers a combined $7 million per year.

“Falling wholesale power costs and our nationally-recognized Beat the Peak program allowed us to lower energy costs for our members, said Bill Andrew, president and CEO of DEC. “Beat the Peak has saved members more than $32 million since 2008.”

The rate decrease is expected to save the average family using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity $5 per month, or $60 per year.

Mr. Andrew said that while the Co-op’s rates have been adjusted periodically over the last decade, they remain among the lowest in the region. Co-op members save hundreds of dollars per year in energy costs, compared to the average rates charged by Delaware’s other electric utilities.

When the rate decrease takes effect on June 1, Co-op members will be paying the same price for power they did in 2008. While the rate change was planned before the COVID-19 crisis struck, DEC officials hope lower energy costs will help those struggling financially during the pandemic.

“Our 155 employees work extremely hard to provide members with affordable and reliable power,” Mr. Andrew said. “We are proud to offer Delawareans some of the lowest electric rates on Delmarva.”

Delaware Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric utility powering more than 102,000 homes, farms and businesses in Kent and Sussex Counties. For more information, visit them on the web at www.delaware.coop or www.beatthepeak.coop or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.