Delaware nonprofits invited to apply for capital grants

Delaware nonprofits are invited to apply for the Delaware Community Foundation’s 2020 Capital Grants.

For 2020, approximately $200,000 will be awarded to qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that serve Delawareans. Grant applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 30 and must be submitted electronically. Guidelines and application are at delcf.org/grants. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m., Nov. 6.

Former capital grant recipients must wait for the completion of two grant cycles before applying for another capital grant, and multi-year capital campaigns can be funded only once by the DCF. Agencies receiving DCF grants must serve the state of Delaware and its residents without discrimination based on race, religion, gender, age, disability, national origin or sexual orientation.

Over the years, the DCF has awarded more than $5 million in capital and equipment grants, funded through the State of Delaware Fund and other field-of-interest endowments. Last year, the DCF allocated more than $279,000 in capital grants.

These grants support projects that have a lasting, positive impact on the population served by the organization. Capital grants may be used to fund construction, renovation or repair of buildings, and/or land purchases. Capital grants typically range from $5,000 to $20,000, with a $20,000 maximum.

“2020 has been a challenging year and has stretched thin many nonprofit budgets. These capital grants can help organizations fill the gap in funding projects that are often pushed to the back burner,” DCF President and CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said.

To learn more about the grant process, applicants are invited to participate in an optional remote workshop. Visit delcf.org/grants to register. All applicants will be notified of the Grants Committee’s decision in writing by mid-January 2021. For more information, please contact Yolanda Rushdan at yrushdan@delcf.org.