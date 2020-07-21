Delaware Soybean Yield Contest is growing

DOVER — Delaware soybean producers will have even more incentive to push for record yields this year with the introduction of a non-irrigated category in the Delaware Soybean Yield Contest. The annual contest was created by the Delaware Soybean Board to encourage new and innovative soybean management practices and provide valuable agronomic data for farmers across the state.

The 2020 contest will recognize the top producers in the following divisions: full season soybeans, double crop soybeans, and new to the list, non-irrigated soybeans. One state yield winner will be awarded $1,000 in each of the three categories. County prizes of $250 will be awarded for the top placing entrants of full season and double crop categories.

Last year’s winners of the 2019 Delaware Soybean Yield Contest were announced at Delaware Ag Week. Winning yields ranged from 57.81 bushels per acre to a high of full season soybeans at 94.24 bushels per acre submitted by Phillip Sylvester of Kent County.

The contest is open to all soybean producers in Delaware. Visit www.desoybeans.com to find full information on contest rules, qualifications, and how to enter.

Delaware farmers plant about 160,000 acres of soybeans annually, producing over seven million bushels of beans and generating approximately $60 million in value to the state. The Delaware Soybean Board consists of nine farmer-directors and the Secretary of Agriculture. Funded through a one-half of one percent assessment on the net market value of soybeans at their first point of sale, the checkoff works with partners in the value chain to identify and capture opportunities that increase farmer profit potential.