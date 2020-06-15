Delaware State Fair holding Job Fair this week

HARRINGTON — The Delaware State Fair is hiring for security guards, scanners, parking attendants and grounds cleaning positions for the 2020 fair in Harrington (July 23 – Aug. 1).

Experience is preferred, but not necessary. Appreciating the fair and being a friendly person are requirements of all the jobs.

Applicants will be required to work in all weather conditions. In order to be considered for hiring as a new seasonal employee, you must attend the job fair and submit your application at that time.

If interested, complete the online application at DelawareStateFair.com and bring it with you to the Job Fair to be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. and June 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. During the Job Fair, interviews will take place, offers made and you will receive your schedule.

You must be 16 years or older. COVID-19 physical distancing requirements will be in place and all applicants must wear a cloth face covering. If you require special accommodations on the day of the Job Fair or have any questions, email info@thestatefair.net or call 302-398-7004.