DelDOT announces new E-bidding process

DOVER — The Delaware Department of Transportation has begun accepting electronic bids online with the new Bid Express service and the first contract was advertised using online bidding on Dec. 30, 2019, for the Silverside Road ADA Improvements project, which is currently scheduled to accept bids until Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The department anticipates advertising all projects with the Bid Express service by this spring, however, receiving paper bids will continue to be accepted until further notice.

“We continue to look for opportunities to innovate and streamline our business process, and e-bidding is another step we are taking to make it easier for companies who are seeking to do business with DelDOT,” said Secretary of Transportation Jennifer Cohan.

Any contractor that is interested in submitting electronic bids to DelDOT will need to obtain a digital ID and download the new software prior to bidding. A link to the software is available at www.bidx.com. Contractors can contact Bid Express for assistance at (888) 352-BIDX (2439) or by email at customer.support@bidx.com.

To check for DelDOT’s current advertisements on the state’s Bid Solicitation Directory website visit www.bids.delaware.gov/.

