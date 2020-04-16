We have a small staff working night and day to provide indispensable news about COVID-19 and the coronavirus. If this is important to you, please subscribe or consider supporting our mission.

Delegation announces relief for Del. airports

Apr 16th, 2020 · by · Comments: 0

WILMINGTON – Sens. Tom Carper, Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced grant awards totaling $257,000 from U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration to four airports in Delaware on Thursday.

The grants were made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided nearly $10 billion to eligible U.S. airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus impacts, including support for continuing airport operations.

New Castle Airport received $157,000, Delaware Airpark in Dover received $30,000, Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown received $69,000 and Summit in Middletown received $1,000. The Philadelphia International Airport, which also employs Delawareans and has a significant regional economic impact, received $116,281,943.

“Delaware’s airports are economic drivers for our state, supporting jobs while attracting new visitors, more businesses and added investments to our region,” said Sen. Carper. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a real blow to airports across the country, including ours here in Delaware. As our airports grapple with an unexpected and extraordinary loss of revenue, this funding will help to support jobs and operations during this unprecedented time of hardship.”

