Delmarva flock supervisors honored



During Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc.’s (DPI) 55th National Meeting on Poultry Health, Processing, and Live Production, eight flock supervisors from Delmarva’s five chicken companies received Outstanding Flock Supervisor awards. As flock supervisors, they work with independent chicken growers as liaisons between the farmer and the chicken company.

The flock supervisors honored were:

•Ryan Hanie, from Tyson Foods

•Cameron Horne, from Allen Harim

•Barry Munoz, from Perdue Farms

•Justin Tomlinson, from Mountaire Farms

•Wade Parks, from Amick Farms, a two-time recipient of this award

•Mindy Phillips, from Perdue Farms, a two-time recipient of this award

•Jeff Layfield, from Mountaire Farms, a four-time recipient of this award

•Doug Pusey, from Perdue Farms, a seven-time recipient of this award.

“This year flock supervisors have faced challenges like no other. They’ve had to ask growers to do things, like extend growout periods on little notice, that would never be asked during a ‘normal’ year,” said Dale Cook, DPI’s president.

