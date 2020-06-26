Delmarva Power adds funding for colleges, businesses

As part of its ongoing support for customers and communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delmarva Power has announced it will donate $75,000 through its Community Scholars Program to support local Delaware and Maryland students seeking careers in energy and related fields. The company also is expanding its support for small business recovery by donating $100,000 to small business relief funds in Delaware and Maryland.

Delmarva Power’s Community Scholars Program will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher-education and vocational training — helping sustain a local workforce that is prepared for future careers in energy. For the 2020-2021 academic year grants will be provided to Delaware Technical Community College and Wor-Wic Community College.

Delmarva Power is also providing grants to True Access Capital (TAC) (formerly First State Community Loan Agency) Emergency Grant Program for Delaware-based small businesses and the City of Salisbury COVID-19 Micro-grant Program.