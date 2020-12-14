Delmarva Power preps energy grid for winter season



NEWARK — Delmarva Power is completing essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet customer demand and keep homes and businesses warm and powered this winter.

Employees are completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs to prepare for winter weather. This work is an essential component of providing safe and reliable service for the company’s approximately 532,000 electric and 136,000 natural gas customers through the winter.

On the local electric grid, preparation includes inspecting and upgrading equipment; trimming trees, which cause about 24 percent of power outages; building new underground equipment; and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable.

Delmarva Power also continues to install smart technology that can automatically identify the location of damage, restore service more quickly, or isolate damage. Delmarva Power also has prepared its natural gas delivery system. Seasonal preparation and ongoing investments include completing more than 68,000 seasonal leak inspections; inspecting and conducting preventive maintenance on equipment; modernizing more than eight miles of existing natural gas mains each year; and refilling the company’s natural gas storage tank, which provides critical gas supply for customers.

