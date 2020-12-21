Dollar General now open in Dover



DOVER — Dollar General announces its store at 2071 S. Dupont Highway in Dover is now open.

Normal hours of operation may be found online or through the Dollar General app. The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people. Dollar General also continues to hire new full and part time employees across its store, distribution and private fleet networks.

Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education. At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.