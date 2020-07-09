Dover Hobby Lobby set to open in September

DOVER – Hobby Lobby is just about ready to take over the old Acme grocery store’s spot at the southern end of a strip mall located at 1001 North DuPont Highway, in front of Dover International Speedway.

Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. is a privately held national retail chain of craft and home-decor stores. Upon opening, it will be Hobby Lobby’s first location in Delaware. The Dover store, being built in the footprint of the 58,000-square-foot former grocery store, is projected to open in early September.

The location will bring about 35 to 50 jobs to the community, paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $10.45 per hour for part-time associates.

“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home-decor market under one roof,” Kelly Black, director of advertising, said in a statement. “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Dover community.”

Hobby Lobby has more than 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home-decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies.

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed Sundays.

On Monday, Dover City Planner Dave Hugg noted that Hobby Lobby, as well as a Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurant in the Capital Station shopping complex, are nearing completion. The Red Robin is currently conducting live employee training in a soft opening.

“I just drove past the Hobby Lobby, and it looks like they are moving along on construction,” Mr. Hugg said. “You can see that the front of the building is really starting to take shape so it shouldn’t be long now until we see another business open in the city of Dover.”

Hobby Lobby, an Oklahoma City-based corporation, began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970.

When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.

For more information about Hobby Lobby, weekly specials, coupon offers, store locations and online shopping, visit hobbylobby.com, download its mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.