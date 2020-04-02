Dover Post Office move to S. Queen Street is official

DOVER – The journey to find a new home for the Dover Post Office, which began three years ago, officially came to an end on Monday when the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) completed the purchase of their new Dover location on 350 S. Queen Street.

The move will end the post office’s stay at its current site on 55 Loockerman Plaza that’s lasted over five decades.

Though the process of finding a new location has been a long one, R&R Commercial Realty – the brokerage who closed the deal – says it’s been a worthwhile one.

“It’s a good outcome for the post office,” broker/owner Charles Rodriguez said. “We looked at a lot of different sites with them and ultimately the old Chesapeake Utilities building met all their needs. It’s ideal because they’re still able to stay in the downtown corridor and they don’t have to split their operation up into separate sorting and retail locations.”

The new location also represents an investment in USPS’s future in Dover, said Mr. Rodriguez.

“The current post office on Loockerman is on a ground lease from the city and it was up for renewal this year,” he said. “With this purchase, USPS will now own both the property and the building, giving it the ideal facility to conduct business for years to come. R&R was happy to be a part of that process.”

