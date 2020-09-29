Easterseals welcomes new board member



NEW CASTLE — Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore recently welcomed Rotary District Governor, Stephen Capelli, of Salisbury, Maryland, to its board of directors.

Mr. Capelli is District Governor for Rotary District 7630, which includes the areas served by Easterseals. He has served as an active Rotarian for over 45 years. His 51 year career revolved around education and administration. After several years teaching in both high school and college settings he moved to administration. He spent 33 years at Wor-Wic Community College as senior vice president for Academic Affairs and was granted Emeritus status upon his retirement in 2017. He has served on several boards including, Mid-Delmarva Family YMCA, United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore and the Wicomico County Career Technology Education Advisory Committee. He earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees and a Doctor of Philosophy degree.