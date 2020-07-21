Epic Marketing Consultants partners with CCUA

ODESSA — Epic Marketing Consultants Corporation, a full-service marketing and advertising agency, recently announced that it has formed a partnership alliance with the Cooperative Credit Union Association. Through this arrangement, CCUA’s nearly 180-member credit unions gain access to Epic Marketing’s full suite of marketing and advertising services.

CCUA credit unions can now access Epic Marketing Consultants’ technology and marketing services, which include website development, website maintenance, social media management, custom campaign development, market research, strategy development, website audits, and compliance audits. Visit Epic Marketing’s website, epicmc2.com, for a full list of services.

Particularly useful to credit unions is Epic Marketing’s catalog of original, pre-designed, customizable marketing campaign elements. Credit unions can easily build branded, cost-effective campaigns with the ready-to-go teller signs, posters, digital screens, web banners, newsletter articles, direct mailers, and more.