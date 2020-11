The Riverwalk Farmers Market drew scores of shoppers for its 2020 finale — the Fall Market — on Nov. 21 in Downtown Milford.

Market shoppers enjoyed a selection of vegetables and fruits, handmade baskets, and other seasonal gifts.

Downtown Milford Inc. promotes the Farmers Market throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Below are a selection of images from freelance photographer Ariane Mueller.















