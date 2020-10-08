First-round applications opening for Nonprofit Support Fund

WILMINGTON – Eligible nonprofits can apply to the Delaware Nonprofit Support Program beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday – one month since it was announced on Sept. 9.

This grant program is exclusively for nonprofits and leverages $25 million in Federal CARES Act funding. It is expected that there will be three rounds of funding, with the first round closing on Oct. 16. These grants are compliance-based and are non-competitive. All nonprofits who meet the eligibility are encouraged to apply.

This grant program was created by a unique collaborative group bringing together state and local government, nonprofit sector leaders, and the philanthropy community. The key stakeholders in the group were Gov. John Carney, County Executive Matt Meyer, DANA, the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement, the Delaware Community Foundation, Philanthropy Delaware and United Way of Delaware.

The Delaware Nonprofit Support Program has two grant opportunities: Part I and Part II. To be eligible for the program, an organization must be a Delaware 501c3 or a 501c3 that provides services in the state of Delaware.

Part I is designed to reimburse Delaware nonprofits for allowable COVID-19 expenses. Part II assists nonprofits with incremental expenses related to increasing service demand. Nonprofits, if they meet the eligibility requirement for Parts I and II, are encouraged to apply for both.

There is a web portal (www.decaresfunds.org) that offers an overview of each grant, hosts an extensive FAQ to help nonprofits with eligibility and other related questions, and houses a sample application. This portal enables nonprofits to quickly identify which grant opportunities work best for their organization and offers links to the grant applications online.

For nonprofits that need technical assistance in preparing an application or have additional questions, DANA set up a special email address where nonprofits can request help. Interested parties can email decaresfunds@delawarenonprofit.org or click the “Contact Us” button on the web portal to be paired with a technical advisor.