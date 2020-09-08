Freeman Companies recognized with awards



OCEAN VIEW — Carl M. Freeman Companies was honored with awards both locally and regionally by the readers of Coastal Style Magazine and the Maryland Building Industry Association. Coastal Style’s “Best Of” awards are judged by the readers of Coastal Style Magazine, honoring the best of local businesses.

CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies, Michelle D. Freeman, was awarded Best Businesswoman and Best Philanthropist. Bayside in Fenwick Island, DE was named Best Residential Community. Bear Trap Dunes in Ocean View was awarded with three honors, Best Golf Professional Eric Mason, PGA, Best Event Space and Best Burgers.

MBIA’s Sales & Marketing Council, the prestigious Maryland Awards of Excellence program celebrates the best and brightest in the home building industry. MAX presents awards for design, sales and marketing, merchandising and architecture. Tidewater Landing, a Carl M. Freeman Community in Lewes, Delaware won Best Clubhouse and Bayside won Outstanding Use of New Technology for their Welcome Center Wednesday campaign and Best Print Ad for the new neighborhood, North Haven.

For information on any of these properties, please view FreemanCompanies.com.