Fund For Women accepting grant applications for 2021



WILMINGTON — Nonprofits helping women and girls in Delaware are invited to apply for grants from the Fund for Women (FFW) at the Delaware Community Foundation.

All Delaware nonprofit agencies with programs benefiting women and girls are welcome to apply. Although they diverted all 2020 grant funds to solely support COVID programs, this year they have adjusted the application and are ready to get back to supporting programs that benefit women and girls in Delaware.

The FFW accepts applications from nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organizations for programs that address the needs and enhance the worth and potential of women and girls in Delaware by helping them to lead productive, self-sufficient lives.

Completed applications are due by Jan. 31, 2021. Apply online at fundforwomende.com/grants. The FFW is offering two grant workshops to assist organizations in preparing their applications. The workshops will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. To register for one of these workshops, visit fundforwomende.com/grants.