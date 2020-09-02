Georgetown restaurant supports Pathways to Success

GEORGETOWN — In observance of International Day of Charity on Saturday, The Counting House Restaurant and Pub will support Pathways to Success as the nonprofit beneficiary in a daylong fundraiser.



The Counting House, on The Circle in Georgetown, will donate 10% of its sales to Pathways to Success, a Delaware group that assists students in jeopardy of not graduating high school.



Rooftop dining will be available all day, weather permitting. And there will be live entertainment, provided by Incipient, from 7-10 p.m., also on the rooftop.



“We are very pleased to support Pathways to Success,” said Bill Clifton, The Counting House owner/executive chef. “They are not only a wonderful organization helping youth, they are also one of our neighbors on The Circle in Georgetown!”



Pathways to Success leaders are appreciative of the generosity.



“We cannot thank Bill Clifton with The Counting House Restaurant and Pub enough for supporting Pathways to Success and the youth we serve,” said the organization’s executive director Fay Blake. “Given the current climate and challenges our youth face due to COVID-19, this support is needed more than ever.”



Initially, Pathways to Success began helping students at Sussex Technical High School in 2008. It then expanded its program to Cape Henlopen, Seaford and Milford high schools.



With a Pathways administrator at each school, this all-encompassing program is based on genuinely caring about students who are at risk for not graduating.



Pathways to Sussex has an exceptional success rate, with a 98% graduation rate and 96% of its graduates attending college, going into the military or finding jobs.



Reservations are not required but are recommended for rooftop dining. Call The Counting House at 856-1836.



Support for Pathways to Success follows The Counting House’s National Dog Day “Hot Diggity Dog” fundraiser Aug. 26, which supported the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce.