Gordmans is hiring for stores in Milford, Seaford

As apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans converts two former Peebles stores downstate to its brand, the company will be hiring for those locations this month.

The stores, in Milford Plaza, 654 North Dupont Highway, and Seaford Village Shopping Center, 22970 Sussex Highway, are scheduled to open March 17, according to Kristen Whitman, media liaison for Gordmans.

Part of the Stage community of stores, Gordmans will host job fairs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at those locations. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit the job fair. Walk-ins are welcome.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, which vary by store location, but include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.



Stage is converting its Peebles and other department store nameplates to Gordmans in 2020. Gordmans is an off-price retailer offering popular name brand apparel, on-trend home décor and other merchandise for the entire family at prices designed to be lower than department stores.



Based in Houston, Texas, Stage Stores operates more than 600 stores in 42 states under the Peebles, Gordmans, Bealls, Palais Royal, Stage and Goody’s nameplates. Its primary retail market is in the Midwestern, Southeastern, Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.

Reach the Delaware State News newsroom at newsroom@newszap.com