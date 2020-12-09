Grant will help develop COVID-19 recovery lab for New Castle County businesses

DOVER – A $500,000 grant to Delaware State University will go toward creating a web-based COVID Recovery Lab to help businesses in New Castle County as they navigate through an industry impacted by the virus.

The New Castle County Innovative Grant was awarded to DSU’s College of Business.

Through an initiative entitled “Bounce Forward,” the COB will design and create a virtual platform that will be an online platform designed to serve as a springboard for businesses in New Castle County to not only “bounce back” (return to normal operations) from the negative impact of the COVID pandemic, but “bounce forward” as well.

Through this COVID Recovery Lab, New Castle County businesses will be equipped with key COVID business information and best practices, relevant business and workforce training. The platform will offer expert consultation designed to build the resiliency necessary to endure the current and next economic shock as well as propel their respective business into a more productive and efficient position that ultimately meets the demands of the new economy.

The platform will include:

A Data Repository that will provide relevant and on-demand, real-time industry-specific data and best-practices necessary to respond efficiently and effectively to dynamic economic conditions.

Virtual Business Training Courses tailored to specific industry opportunities, guidelines, and best practices.

Applied research and consulting that empowers businesses with the necessary analytics and knowledge to provide both a platform that ensures resiliency as well as a springboard for businesses to propel into innovative products and design that meet the demands of new economies. It will also include a peer-to-peer forum feature.

Dr. Michael Casson, dean of the COB, is the principal investigator of the grant. The co-principal investigators are Dr. Praveen Pinjani, associate dean of the COB; Dr. Constant Beugre, professor of business administration; and Lillie Crawford, director of the COB’s Delaware Center for Entrepreneurial Development. A group of faculty researchers will also contribute their expertise to the project.

“The College of Business is eager to leverage the collective expertise of our faculty, staff and students to support the businesses of New Castle County,” Dr. Casson said in a prepared statement.

The New Castle County Innovative Grant that is funding the project comes from the federal Cares Act. The COVID Recovery Lab is slated to be completed and launched in January 2021.