Grants available from DCF’s Youth Philanthropy Boards



WILMINGTON — Delaware nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grants from the Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) Youth Philanthropy Boards (YPBs). The Kent County YPB will consider nonprofits that provide mental health and/or domestic violence services, with a preference for organizations that serve elderly, unhoused and/or uninsured community members. The New Castle County YPB will consider nonprofits that are advancing racial equity by building opportunity for all with special consideration for organizations providing arts, education, athletics and extracurricular activities.

The Sussex County YPB will consider nonprofits that focus on addressing the social determinants of health, including but not limited to mental health, substance abuse, domestic abuse, homelessness and food insecurity. Preference will be given to organizations that support low-income families. Grant requests must be submitted at delcf.org/grants by 5 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Applicants will be notified in Spring 2021.