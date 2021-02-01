Grotto Pizza buys Dolle’s property in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH BEACH – Grotto Pizza has found a new home for another one of its restaurants, purchasing the iconic Dolle’s oceanfront property.

The restaurant, based in Rehoboth Beach since 1960, with locations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, currently owns the Boardwalk property north of Dolle’s Candyland that stretches to Baltimore Avenue.

“The Dolle’s building is truly one of the most desirable properties in Delmarva and our team is looking forward to reconfiguring and outfitting the space to include a brand-new Grotto Pizza,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Grotto Pizza, in a prepared statement Monday.

Grotto Pizza has not yet developed specific plans for the property, Dominick Pulieri, Grotto founder, said in a prepared statement. Current leases will be honored, and the Dolle’s storefront will be available for lease in the short term, according to a news release.

“However, Grotto Pizza plans to relocate its North Boardwalk restaurant on the corner of Baltimore Avenue, one block south to the corner of Rehoboth Avenue,” he said.

Grotto Pizza recently celebrated its 60th year in business and is set to open a 23rd location in Millsboro this spring. The pizzeria’s roots trace back to the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk and Rehoboth Avenue.

Mr. Pulieri first started making pizzas with his brother-in-law, Joseph Paglianite, at his pizza restaurant in Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania, according to a news release.

Looking for a way to fund his college tuition, Mr. Pulieri ventured to Rehoboth Beach, in 1960, to open a pizza restaurant with his sister, Mary Jean, and his brother-in-law Joe – which became Grotto Pizza.

In 1963, Grotto Pizza opened a second location along the boardwalk, but remained a seasonal operation as Mr. Pulieri taught school in Smyrna during the year.

Mr. Pulieri opened Grotto Pizza as a year-round restaurant in 1974 to meet the growing demands of his guests.

In December, Dolle’s Candyland announced that, due to a rent increase and unfavorable lease terms, the store would move down the street at the end of January. The store opened in 1927.